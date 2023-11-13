Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Detroit stabbings approached victims, asked for money before assaulting them

By and Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Suspect arrested after violent stabbings in Detroit

Two people in their 60s were stabbed randomly after a man in his 20s approached them, asked for money, before stabbing them. The assaults happened at separate times. The individual is now in custody while at least one victim is in critical condition.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were attacked in allegedly random stabbing incidents on Detroit's west side on Sunday. Police said a male suspect in his late 20s was arrested after a community tip led them to him.

One victim was listed in temporary serious condition while the other is in critical condition. Both victims are in their late 60s. 

"He viciously stabbed this person. It was awful," said Asst. Chief Charlies Fitzgerald. "And then he calmly walked away."

The first stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Dexter and Taylor. The second happened about an hour later in the area of Grand River and Clarendon Street, about half a mile away.

Police said the suspect approached each victim, asked them for money before assaulting them. It's unclear why the man was attacking anyone. 

Related

Detroit Police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people on Sunday
article

Detroit Police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people on Sunday

A safety alert was put out by DPD around 3 p.m.

When police asked people if they had seen the suspect, one member pointed police in the right direction, which led to his arrest.