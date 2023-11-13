Suspect in Detroit stabbings approached victims, asked for money before assaulting them

Two people were attacked in allegedly random stabbing incidents on Detroit's west side on Sunday. Police said a male suspect in his late 20s was arrested after a community tip led them to him.

One victim was listed in temporary serious condition while the other is in critical condition. Both victims are in their late 60s.

"He viciously stabbed this person. It was awful," said Asst. Chief Charlies Fitzgerald. "And then he calmly walked away."

The first stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Dexter and Taylor. The second happened about an hour later in the area of Grand River and Clarendon Street, about half a mile away.

Police said the suspect approached each victim, asked them for money before assaulting them. It's unclear why the man was attacking anyone.

When police asked people if they had seen the suspect, one member pointed police in the right direction, which led to his arrest.