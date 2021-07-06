Suspect in Dollar Tree robberies and shoot-out with federal agents, faces judge

A man accused of robbing several Dollar Tree stores in Michigan and shooting at federal agents in Kentucky, faced a judge Tuesday.

Antonio Cotton appeared virtually in Wayne County court charged with dozens of felony counts including torture, kidnapping, armed robbery, and criminal sexual conduct.

The 34-year-old allegedly robbed two Dollar Tree stores and sexually assaulted two women back in May in Detroit and Eastpointe. He then fled the state.



The prosecutor's office asked the judge to keep Cotton locked up until his trial and called him a danger to society.

"There has been a complaint filed in federal court for multiple armed robbery incidents in Detroit and Dollar Trees similar to this case and surrounding areas," said Carley Kocks, assistant Wayne County prosecutor. "And when agents tried to arrest the defendant (by using a) traffic stop when a shootout ensued. The defendant escaped and there was a manhunt underway for a week before the defendant turned himself in, in Detroit."

The judge agreed with the prosecution ordering Cotton to remain behind bars without bond.