Suspect in UM campus sexual assault arrested - met victim on dating app, police say

The University of Michigan Police have said they arrested a suspect wanted for a sexual assault that happened on campus Sunday evening.

UM Police announced they were investigating a sexual assault after the victim met a man on a dating app and the two ultimately met up.

The sexual assault happened Sunday evening between 6:20 and 7:00 in the parking garage at Glen Ave and Catherine Street in Ann Arbor.

Police said the man sexually assaulted the victim inside his car, described as a blue four-door SUV.

UM Police had issued an alert for the suspect, described as a white man with dark complexion, standing 5'8" and roughly 22 years old.

Tuesday afternoon, police issued an update that they had taken the suspect into custody. No other details were released.