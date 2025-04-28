Troy police: Suspect in large auto theft ring found with numerous key fobs, cash

article

The Brief Troy police say Jordan Gray is the most recent arrest in a large-scale auto theft ring extending as far as Massachusetts. The investigation of Gray included social media, phone tracking, mapping and surveillance, police said. Police say at his residence numerous key fobs, a large amount of cash, and a stolen Glock switch were found.



Troy police announced a new arrest in an ongoing massive auto theft ring investigation on Monday.

The backstory:

Jordan Gray was identified as one of the primary suspects in the large operation which allegedly operated throughout SE Michigan, as far as Massachusetts, police say.

Gray has been linked to dozens of motor vehicle thefts, with police saying investigators used social media, phone tracking, mapping and surveillance in the investigation.

"A search warrant executed at Gray’s residence on the day of his arrest yielded key evidence, including numerous key fobs, a significant amount of cash, and a stolen Glock switch, further tying him to the criminal operation," Troy police said in a release.

A switch is an attachment that enables a semi-automatic gun to fire full auto.

Gray was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and was arraigned April 15. He was given a $1 million bond and ordered to wear a steel GPS tether if released.

The Source: Information from the Troy Police Department was used for this report.



