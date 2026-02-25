Suspect missing after Novi shooting hospitalizes one

article

Novi police are responding to reports of a shooting that took place late Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement were told by a caller they heard nine gunshots in the 47000 block of Central Park Blvd. It happened just before 10:30 a.m.

What we know:

One victim is in the hospital after being struck twice in the upper arm, police told FOX 2.

Police say the incident is an isolated incident between two individuals and that there is no threat to the public.

Law enforcement said no one is in custody and are searching for the suspect.

The victim is identified as a 38-year-old man from Detroit.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is unknown.

The nature of the dispute between the two parties is also unclear.