Suspect on the run after shooting woman and her boyfriend during argument in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the city's west side.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the block of Rutherford near Greenfield and Pembroke.

According to police, the female suspect got into an argument with another woman. The female victim's boyfriend then intervened.

MORE: Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire

At some point, the female suspect managed to grab a gun that was in possession of the boyfriend and fatally shot the woman, police said.

The female suspect then shot the female victim's boyfriend. He suffered non-fatal injuries, police said.

The female suspect then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.