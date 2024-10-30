Suspect posing as salesmen breaks into Taylor home

Police are looking for three suspects after a man posing as a salesman broke into a Taylor home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim called police around 4 p.m. after discovering an unknown man in the basement of their home in the area of Munson and Bailey avenues. The suspect said he was a FlexSeal salesman who would be filling cracks with the product but did not appear to be wearing any clothing advertising the business.

Before fleeing the home, police said the suspect assaulted the victim and stole items.

The suspect left the scene in a blue SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, with two other males. The man who was found in the victim's home was described as between the ages of 20 and 30. He stood about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Police said he was possibly of Middle Eastern descent, had a dark complexion and a thick accent, and a tattoo on the side of his neck. He was wearing a blue Detroit Tigers baseball cap.

Police learned that the suspect and other men were going door-to-door claiming to be selling FlexSeal services in the neighborhood.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-287-6611 ext. 2027.