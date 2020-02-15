Suspect robs woman after hitting her car, police investigate

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened Friday night around 8:00 in the area of Carrie and Iowa. Police say the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was making a turn at the intersection, when the suspect, driving a white car, bumped her.

Police lights

When the victim exited her car, the suspect produced a weapon and demanded her purse and jewelry, and then left the scene in an unknown direction.

As of right now, police do not have a description of the suspect, and the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

