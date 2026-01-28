Suspect in Roseville officer shooting arraigned on over a dozen charges

The Brief A man accused in a Roseville officer shooting was arrested after a barricade incident. Macomb County officials say 30-year-old Daniel Liam Waldrep from Roseville was arraigned on 14 felony charges. He was arrested without further injury to officers or civilians and is currently hospitalized.



A man accused of shooting a Roseville officer then barricading himself in a house has been arraigned on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

Macomb County officials say 30-year-old Daniel Liam Waldrep from Roseville was arraigned on 14 felony charges for allegedly shooting an officer.

Waldrep is charged with:

Four counts: Assault with Intent to Murder, a felony punishable by any term of years up to life

One count: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by a Prohibited Person, a 5-year felony

One count: Weapons – Ammunition – Possession by a Prohibited Person, a 5-year felony

One count: Attempted Peace Officer – Disarming Firearm, a 10-year felony

One count: Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony

One count: Domestic Violence, a 93-day misdemeanor

Six counts: Weapons Felony Firearm, a 2-year felony, each a consecutive term to the main charge

The backstory:

On Jan. 23, Roseville police were called out to a disturbance at a home on Kathy Avenue allegedly involving Waldrep. Police say Waldrep was intoxicated and armed while behaving aggressively toward his wife, 25-year-old Bryanna Waldrep.

According to authorities, Waldrep allegedly forced entry into the home, injuring her in the process. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

Bryanna was able to escape and hid in a neighboring residence.

Then, as police responded, Waldrep allegedly discharged a rifle at one of the officers, striking a police vehicle and hitting an officer in the head, which was later deemed non-life threatening.

Waldrep allegedly continued firing from within the residence during an extended armed standoff.

This then led to officers breaching the home with an armored vehicle, completely splintering the front of the house.

He was arrested without further injury to officers or civilians and is currently hospitalized.

What's next:

A judge set Waldrep’s bond at $2 million cash. If Waldrep makes bond, he must be outfitted with a steel cuff tether and have no contact with the victim or witnesses.

He would also be subject to home confinement and would not be allowed to have any alcohol or drugs.

Waldrep is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Feb. 11 and a Preliminary Exam on Feb. 18.