Suspect on the run after Washtenaw County shooting leads to police chase

The Brief A shooting in one Metro Detroit county spilled into another after a police chase involving two suspects escalated Tuesday. The original incident in Ypsilanti turned into a vehicle pursuit down I-94 before the suspects turned off the highway and crashed on the service drive. One suspect is in custody and the other is missing.



One suspect is in custody and another is missing after a shooting in Ypsilanti spiraled into a police chase and manhunt on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties Tuesday morning.

Vehicle damage remains on the side of I-94 from the chase, which reached 100 mph before crossing the median to the service drive.

What they're saying:

"All I heard was a lot of shots. A lot of shots but I seen nothing," said James, who lives nearby. He thought he heard about 10 shots.

Jamie Gwizdak was also near the scene, who described watching a massive search undertaken by police. "A swarm of cops, sheriffs, Van Buren, state cops - I've never seen so many cops in my life. They stated there was a shooting and the gentleman had ran into this park."

What we know:

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Van Buren Police responded to reports of a vehicle pursuit that started in Washtenaw County.

Police were assisting the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, who were investigating an incident in the city of Ypsilanti involving two men.

Both individuals had exited a vehicle after the pursuit with police ended, fleeing on foot near the I-94 service drive, east of Van Buren Park.

One man was taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

The details behind the original shooting are unclear. Police were still searching for the second suspect as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.