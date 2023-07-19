Suspect shoots at man, purposely causes rollover crash in west Michigan

article

A Michigan man is accused of purposely causing a crash after shooting at a man Monday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said an argument over a prior relationship issue led to a 26-year-old Gowan man hitting a 36-year-old Edmore man with the butt of a long gun before 11 p.m. near Chrysler Road NE & ½ Mile Lake Road NE in Spencer Township.

When the victim went to a vehicle, the suspect allegedly shot at the car. No one was hit, and the victim fled in the vehicle with others.

Authorities said the suspect chased the victim's car and intentionally rammed it, causing it to roll near Wise and Youngman roads in Montcalm County. The suspect also rolled after losing control.

The victim and his passengers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The suspect was arrested for felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.