Suspect shot by police after breaking into Michigan home, attacking random victims

A suspicious person call over the weekend in Bath Township ended with a suspect being shot by police after he attacked two random men and broke into numerous homes and garages.

Police released video that showed the suspect continuing to run away with a knife until officers were finally able to take him down in a garage.

What we know:

According to police, a caller reported that a suspicious person was walking through yards of homes in the 6000 block of Heathfield Drive and trying to break into vehicles around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That caller said they saw the man go into a garage and not come back out.

Shortly after the first call, a person who lives in the 16000 block of Nichols Road called 911 to report that an unknown person had entered his home and stabbed him, police said.

When officers arrived, they were met by the second caller's roommate, who told them they had been attacked by a man who came into their home. Officers found the suspect holding the caller at knifepoint inside the home. The suspect fled.

While still armed with the knife, the suspect ran as officers told him to stop and drop the knife. After he did not obey these commands, officers shot at the suspect, who still continued to run.

The suspect then went to a home on English Oak Drive, went inside the house, and locked the door. Police tried to breach the door until a resident came to the door and let them inside. Officers told her there was an intruder in her home and ordered her outside. While this was happening, the suspect fled the home, police said, and ran toward a neighbor's home.

Officers again opened fire. The suspect then went into a neighbor's open garage, where police were able to take him to the ground. He was Tased during a squabble with officers, who were eventually able to handcuff the suspect.

A screengrab from police body cam footage shows an officer Tasing the suspect (Bath Township Police)

After the suspect was in cuffs, police discovered that he had been shot in the back and started rendering aid until he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured.

Click here to watch body cam video of the encounter.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect, so it is unclear if he has a previous criminal record.

The suspect's motive is also unknown.

What's next:

The officers involved are on leave while an investigation is conducted by Michigan State Police.