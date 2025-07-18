Suspect steals vehicle with baby inside, leads deputies on chase before crashing in Chesterfield

The Brief A driver stole a vehicle with a baby inside in Port Huron and fled. The suspect was spotted on I-94 by St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies, and led them on a chase. The baby was uninjured after the chase ended with a crash in Chesterfield.



A driver in a stolen vehicle with a baby inside made it to Chesterfield from Port Huron before crashing, authorities said.

The backstory:

A suspect stole the vehicle from Port Huron and fled westbound on I-94, where deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle and a pursuit began. That chase continued to 21 Mile Road, where the suspect exited the freeway.

Authorities said the driver then crashed into another vehicle at 21 Mile and Sugarbrush roads. Multiple police agencies responded to assist, including from Chesterfield and Macomb.

The suspect was arrested, while the baby, who was uninjured, was turned over to their mother.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.