Suspect vehicle in Benihana parking lot shooting released by Dearborn police

Police are asking the public for help in locating at least one suspect responsible for opening fire at a group of people gathered in the parking lot of a Dearborn Benihana, injuring two people.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, outside a Benihana on Hubbard Drive, near the Fairlane Town Center.

On Thursday, Dearborn police released a photo of the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting.

(Dearborn Police Department)

"Investigation has determined that the occupant(s) of a gold or silver Ford Explorer fired nearly 20 rounds of varying calibers at a group of people gathered near their vehicles," according to a police release.

The suspected vehicle fled the scene. However, police said the incident appeared to be a targeted attack and there is currently no threat to the public.

The two people who sustained gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital and are expected to fully recover.

The victims' identities are not being released at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Sgt. Jamison Carpenter at 313-943-2041 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.