Suspect wanted in 2-year-old's shooting surrenders to Detroit police

The suspect wanted in the shooting of a 2-year-old Tuesday has turned himself in on Wednesday, Detroit police said.

Darius Lacy is in custody in connection to the shooting of the child, who was hit in the leg at Jefferson Square Apartments on the east side. The child is expected to recover.

The domestic dispute occurred between an old boyfriend and a new boyfriend, escalating into violence.

"We have the subject, he did a safe surrender and turned himself in," said Todd Bettison, the Interim Detroit Police Chief. "We have two subjects in custody. Mr. Lacey turned himself in this afternoon."

It is still unclear who shot first and that the investigation is ongoing.

"The most important thing is the child is expected to recover," Bettison said. "This is a good day."



