Manhunt underway after two-year-old shot in the leg on Detroit's east side

A manhunt is underway after a 2-year-old child was shot in the leg Tuesday evening at Jefferson Square Apartments in Detroit.

Police say the child was shot through the leg and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

According to authorities, an ex-boyfriend showed up to the apartment complex with a couple of friends to allegedly move things out of his ex-girlfriend’s place. That was when they ran into the ex's new boyfriend.

Police then say an altercation led to a shoot out, but it is unknown who shot first.

The child was shot during that shoot out.

Police say there is a manhunt underway for 27-year-old Darius Lacey pictured below.

