Suspect wanted after attempted armed robbery of 73-year-old man in Detroit

A suspect is wanted after an attempted robbery Jan. 9 in Detroit.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at the 73-year-old victim in the 3600 block of Woodward near Mack just before 12:50 p.m. and demanded his money. The victim was able to distract the suspect and escape without being hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.