Suspect wanted after using DoorDash bag to steal package in Wyandotte

A man who looked like a delivery driver was actually doing the opposite in Wyandotte.

Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in the area of 6th and King. The man, who was wearing a safety vest and holding a DoorDash bag when he went onto the porch of a home in the early afternoon of July 30 and put a package in the bag.

He was last seen getting into a burgundy Subaru Legacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Dgeiger@wyandottemi.gov or 734-324-4434.