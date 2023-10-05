Suspect wearing police vest ditches gun with Glock switch while running from stolen Durango

A suspect was wearing a police vest when he was caught after running from a stolen Dodge Durango in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said troopers were trying to stop the suspect for reckless driving around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. The driver fled and was followed by Trooper 2, MSP's helicopter.

The helicopter followed the suspect through the city and partially into Oakland County before he eventually stopped near Eureka and Lantz streets in Detroit and ran. Trooper 2 led police to the suspect, who was hiding, and he was arrested without incident.

Police said the suspect also had a bag with him when he was running, so the helicopter guided troopers to a handgun with a Glock switch and an extended magazine on the ground.

Glock switches convert ordinary semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

"We have a lot of questions about the police vest, the gun, and the stolen vehicle and what the suspect was planning," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

