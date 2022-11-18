Suspect with hammer smashes display cases at Oakland Mall while others fill backpacks with jewelry

article

A group filled their backpacks with jewelry Thursday during a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds at Oakland Mall.

According to Troy police, five people entered the store around 6 p.m. One of the people used a hammer to smash showcases, while the four others filled backpacks with the merchandise.

The suspects, who were all wearing hoods and face masks, left in a GMC Yukon along the south side of the mall. Police said they are waiting to receive surveillance video from the mall.

Elias Diamonds is still completing an inventory to determine how much was stolen.