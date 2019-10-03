Suspect wounded by Detroit police in officer-involved River Rouge shooting

Detroit police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in River Rouge Thursday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, two Detroit police homicide officers were going to a house from another investigation when a man getting out of a nearby van got into an altercation with them leading to the shooting at Palmerston and Palmerston Court.

"A male individual exits the van and as he exits, shots are fired," said MSP 1st Lt. Michael Shaw. "We are not sure if they are exchanged from both parties or just the officers. The suspect was hit, falls down to the yard, officers respond and give him first aid and get him to the hospital."

