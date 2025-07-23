Suspected Detroit murder-suicide leaves 3 family members dead

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

---

The Brief Police believe a man killed two of his relatives before turning the gun on himself inside a Detroit home. A motive is unknown. Neighbors are now turning their focus to mental health.



Detroit police are investigating what they believe to be a murder suicide after three family members were found dead inside a west side home Tuesday evening.

Their investigation started when they were called to the 20400 block of Pinehurst, near Eight Mile and Meyers, around 6 p.m.

The backstory:

When officers arrived, they found three men dead from gunshot wounds. Currently, it appears the youngest man, who was in his 20s, shot two other men, who were in their 40s and 50s, before turning the gun on himself.

However, his motive for doing so is unknown.

"This appears to stem from a family matter," said Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirlkill "We're very early in the midst of our investigation."

Dig deeper:

Knowing that the triple shooting was a possible murder-suicide, the focus of the neighborhood is now shifting to mental health awareness.

"Mental health is real, and we just need to make that call out to get the help that we need," neighbor Carol Jackson said.

She went on to add that not everyone who needs help will seek it, but if they do, neighbors stand ready to help.

"If they do, we will get them the help they need," Jackson said.

What's next:

Members of the Homicide Task Force Team, which includes officers from Detroit and Michigan State Police, are leading the investigation.