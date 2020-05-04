Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting stalled car, tow truck on I-94 Monday

The Michigan State Police said a suspected drunk driver was arrested early Monday morning after he crashed into a stalled Ford Mustang that was about to be towed away on the shoulder I-94 near Ecorse.

MSP said they were called to westbound I-94 at Ecorse for the crash. According to police, a Ford Mustang had broken down on the shoulder and a tow truck was there and ready to tow the car away.

That's when a Ford Focus driving west on the interstate went off the road and hit the back of the mustang, pushing it into the tow truck.

The driver of the Mustang was pinned inside of the car and had to be cut out by the Taylor Fire Department. He life-flighted to U of M Hospital.

The driver of the focus was arrested for operating while intoxicated and is being held at the Taylor Police Department.

The highway was closed all morning until a little after 6 a.m.