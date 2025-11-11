Suspected drunk driver crashes through Royal Oak Ulta after police spot her driving on train tracks

article

A driver allegedly caught driving on train tracks in downtown Royal Oak over the weekend slammed into an Ulta Beauty store while fleeing police.

According to Royal Oak police, officers were called to the area of W. Fourth and S. Center on reports that an SUV was driving on the train tracks around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The backstory:

When officers arrived, they saw the SUV on the tracks with a tire going flat, and approached the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Katrina Patterson.

Patterson, who is from Canton, had an open alcohol container in the vehicle, police said. She refused to cooperate with officers, and fled on Washington when police asked for her license.

Police said Paterson continued north on Washington before heading west on Farnum. She then turned onto Oakridge before driving onto an alley that parallels Woodward. That's when she allegedly accelerated and crashed into Ulta.

After her vehicle was inside the store, police said Patterson allegedly tried to escape by backing up and hitting a patrol vehicle before driving further into the business. The total amount of damage has not been determined, but police said she caused thousands of dollars in additional damage when she drove into the store again.

No police were injured, while Patterson and a passenger in her vehicle suffered minor injuries.

"We are extremely fortunate this suspect did not seriously injure or kill our officers, herself, her passenger, or anyone else during this reckless incident, said Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore.

Dig deeper:

Patterson and her passenger were both arrested, but the passenger was later ticketed for having open intoxicants in a vehicle and released.

Patterson has been charged with third-degree fleeing, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, felonious assault, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of personal property, and malicious destruction of police property.

Authorities are still awaiting blood tests results to determine if Patterson was under the influence.