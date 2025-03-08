Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 adults dead, 3-year-old unharmed

Auburn Hills police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after finding two people dead inside a Holiday Inn Express late Friday night.

A 3-year-year girl was discovered unharmed inside the room at the hotel at 3990 Baldwin Road.

Police were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. to a reported domestic violence incident. Arriving officers approaching the room heard two gunshots.

Investigators say it appears the 33-year-old Vassar man fatally shot the 34-year-old woman before taking his own life.

The 3-year-old was taken to nearby hospital and later released to a family member.

Names of the individuals have not been released yet by police out of respect to the families.

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab was called to the scene to assist with the investigation," said Auburn Hills police in a release. "The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing autopsies on the deceased."

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information related to this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.