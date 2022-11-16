Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint.

According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.

The crimes

May 12 carjacking

The first crime happened around 12:45 a.m. May 12 after a ride was requested to Pennsylvania Street. When the driver arrived in his 2016 Ford Escape, two men brandished handguns and demanded money, so the victim gave them $900.

The suspects then told the victim to get out of the vehicle and take his pants off, according to the complaint. When he did, the suspects fled in his vehicle. The victim left on foot and called police.

June 8 carjacking

The second carjacking happened just after 2:45 a.m. June 8 when a driver in a 2021 Dodge Durango responded to a ride request on Field Street. When he arrived, two suspects approached him with handguns and told him to put his hands on the steering wheel.

Once he complied, he was ordered out of the vehicle and told to take his pants off. The suspects then fled in the Durango. The victim was able to escape and call police.

June 9 carjacking

Another Lyft driver was carjacked just after 3:20 a.m. after he was requested to pick someone up on Gallagher Street. When the driver arrived in his 2021 Dodge Ram, he saw someone waving a flashlight behind him and two males, so he asked to see their Lyft account.

When they showed the driver the account, the victim let the suspects into the truck. According to the complaint, they both brandished handguns and demanded everything the victim had. Then one of the suspects opened the driver's side door while the other suspect ordered the driver out.

As the victim got out, the second suspect got out and told the victim to take off his clothes, shoes, and glasses.

According to the complaint, the victim was pistol-whipped after getting on his knees, putting his hands up, and saying, "Don't shoot me." He blacked out before regaining consciousness and walking away from the vehicle.

He ran to United Grill and called police. When officers arrived, they found his clothes, shoes, and glasses on the street in front of the Gallagher Street address.

Read Next: Man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing teen girls he met on Snapchat

Oct. 3 carjacking

Just after 3:15 a.m. Oct. 3, a driver responded to a request on Wexford Street. When he arrived, he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects opened the back door of his 2017 Mazda 6, brandished a gun, and told him to get out of the vehicle, the complaint said.

The other suspect then opened the driver's door and pulled the victim out. The suspects stole the victim's clothes, cell phone, and wallet, and fled in the vehicle.

How investigators found Haile

According to the court filing, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives discovered that the number used to request the rides was a Google voice number. Using one of these numbers requires a Google account.

Knowing this, they found that the phone number was linked to a Google Pay account belonging to Haile.

Using a law enforcement database, they found a phone number listed as Haile's. Phone records confirmed that number was used to call Lyft-associated numbers on the days of the carjackings.

After investigating, authorities say they called that phone number and Haile answered. A warrant was obtained for GPS coordinates of that phone, which placed it near the carjackings, the complaint said.