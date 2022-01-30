More than 20 packages reportedly stolen from residents in Livonia have been returned to their rightful owners following the perceptive gaze of a police officer following up on the alleged thefts.

The bodycam footage leading up to the arrest of two people showed the moment when an officer stopped a white Ford sedan leaving an apartment complex parking lot.

"Hey, can you roll the window down?" said an approaching officer in the afternoon.

"Hey, we got a call that you were loading up some packages? Where'd these packages come from?" the officer asks.

"We were just dropping them off for somebody," the driver replies.

The exchange happened on Jan. 5 amid police receiving multiple reports of stolen packages.

"It's just me and the girl," the driver adds. "We didn't steal nothing from nobody though."

But after police questioned the female passenger, who told police they were "dropping them off and picking them up" police became even suspicious.

"What do you mean you're dropping them off? You're not taking them off of porches?" the officer asks.

"No, we not stealing," she replies.

That, police say, was a lie.

Bodycam footage later shows piles of packages in the back seats. According to police, the packages had been stolen from multiple apartment complexes throughout Livonia.

Now, Patrick Thomas Jr., 29, and Andrea Harrison, 36, have been charged with larceny and breaking and entering.

Police returned the packages to their rightful owners in the following days.