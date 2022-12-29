Suspect's car shoots sparks, flames at over 100 mph in state police helicopter video pursuit

Newly released Michigan State Police helicopter video shows a driver literally burning his way down Gratiot - with bright sparks and flames visible at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

"I got him. He was 120-plus southbound now he’s opening it back up again southbound," says the trooper aboard MSP's Trooper 2 chopper during the video.

The car was overheating with flames already visible, but for whatever reason the driver was out and about with no regard for those around him.

"Southbound on Gratiot," says the trooper. "Center turn lane, almost rear-ended somebody."

First Lt. Mike Shaw says state police released the video on social media to show people the dangers of reckless driving - at a time when cops are cracking down on speeding across the state.

"Usually, most people don’t drive that fast after the sirens and the lights go off - this guy in particular, seems to be just enjoying the fact that he could drive so fast and so dangerously," he said. "They were able to kind of get him to a point where he switched out (vehicles) because he was having some trouble with that particular vehicle, starting to catch fire underneath.

"And then once he switched over and got into the passenger seat of that second car, that's when the aviation was able to get him into a good spot where DPD could box him in and then get both into custody."

Shaw says speeding is a big factor in the fatal crashes they see now more often.

"We’re seeing drivers doing in excess of 100 miles an hour on our freeways," he said. "We’re seeing people drive like this on the side streets into our neighborhoods. It's been going on for a couple, three years now. I can't quite define what happened in that time.

"A lot of people say maybe it was Covid, but we were seeing it a little bit before then, too. People get into their own little bubble of their car and they don’t have any respect for other people’s lives, or other people’s property."

Michigan State Police are not just enforcing their anti-speeding campaign. With the new year soon upon us, troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers, both drunk and those smoking weed.

They say to be warned, if you don't make the right decisions, they will pull you over and you will face the consequences.