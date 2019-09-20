Suspects caught on surveillance ramming Detroit Shell gas station with truck, stealing ATM

article

Two men put on quite a bold show for surveillance cameras Friday morning when they pulled off a destructive snatch and grab.

Around 5 a.m., two suspects robbed a Shell Gas station located at the corner of Jefferson and Chene Street in Detroit, when they rammed a truck through the front entrance of the businesses and carted off an ATM machine.

"From the looks of it, it was real bold and they don't care about anything," said Rebecca Poole, a customer at the gas station. "Obviously they don't even care about themselves."

The crooks initially used a more compliant method of stealing the money when one of the suspects wrapped some kind of rope around the ATM, attempting to topple the machine. But it didn't budge.

Vying for option B which some may describe as scorched earth policy, the backed their getaway truck through the entrance of the store. Finally free of its storefront shackles, the two tipped the machine over and loaded it onto the same truck and drove off into the night. They left a gaping hole in their wake, which debris littered around the front.

"It's real shocking to see this. That's why when I see two guys out here, I'm like 'what's going on?' and when I bent the corner I'm like 'Oh, wow well something major going on here. It's not right,'" said Poole.

While the crime took place during open hours, no one was hurt fortunately. However, it's unclear how much money was stolen. Police have recovered the getaway car, but have made no arrests. If you know anything, please call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers.