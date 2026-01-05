Detroit Public Schools assistant principal suspended amid disturbing allegations

The Brief An assistant principal with Detroit Public Schools Community District was suspended. It comes amid disturbing allegations surrounding innapropriate behavior towards students.



Big picture view:

Detroit Public Schools Community District is making the move after a social media post gained attention, garnering disturbing comments.

Since Detroiter Michael Anderson posted the video two weeks ago, the number of alleged victims has grown.

"Mostly saying inappropriate things, a lot of grooming-type stories," Anderson said.

Claims of inappropriate behavior involving the assistant principal at Renaissance High School and underage individuals prompted action. Parents received a message just before the holiday break ended.

What they're saying:

The administrator has been suspended with pay as a precaution while the Detroit Public Schools Community District investigates the accusations, which were all spurred by Anderson’s post. He says it began when a woman reached out to him, claiming she was in a sexual relationship with the administrator thirteen years ago, when she was 15.

"She was scared to reveal herself and was asking if I could put the story out for her just to see if there were other victims out there. She said this happened years ago," Anderson said.

DPSCD said in a statement, in part:

"Due to the allegations of misconduct that were shared online by current and former students, the District placed the administrator on leave with pay as a precaution as it starts its investigation regarding the allegations. However, at this point, we have not received any concrete evidence of misconduct. We encourage any current or former students to always report any misconduct."

People who want to report any misconduct can email this address: employee.relations@detroitk12.org