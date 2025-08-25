Suspects in deadly Detroit Henry Ford Hospital shooting charged

The Brief Two men have been charged in the deadly shooting at the Henry Ford Hospital. The alleged shooter is facing premeditated murder charges, while the person who police say helped him hide is also facing felony charges.



Charges have been filed against two men in connection with the shooting of Latricia Green, an employee at Henry Ford Hospital.

The alleged shooter is facing premeditated murder charges, while the person who police say helped him hide is also facing felony charges.

The two suspects in this case both have the same lawyer and appeared in Wayne County Court. Mario Green now faces life in prison if convicted of premeditated murder.

You may remember he was accused of showing up at his ex-wife’s workplace at Henry Ford Hospital around 9:45 on the morning of August 22. According to the prosecutor, he was already prohibited from being there due to stalking and harassment allegations. In fact, Latricia had a PPO out against him.

Mario Green is accused of going to Latricia Green’s office in the basement of the hospital and fatally shooting her, then walking away and hiding from police until his eventual arrest around 3 a.m. on Aug. 23.

For those reasons, the prosecutor asked for no bond in this case.

"This is a horrific charge, first-degree premeditated murder. He’s facing potential life in prison," said Assistant Prosecutor Larry King. "He ran, he hid, he had to be searched out by police over the course of several days. I think he’s a risk to the community and poses a flight risk."

The victim in this case, Latricia Green, died from a single gunshot wound. As you just heard, the prosecutor says it was premeditated murder. The judge ordered that Mario Green be held in jail at least until his next court date on Sept. 4.

A second person, Anthony Barnett, is accused of helping Mario Green after the alleged shooting.

He was also arrested and charged in this case.

Barnett made his appearance in court on Monday, where he was given a $100,000 bond and has to wear a GPS tether.

"The allegations here are that he aided in the flight and concealment of a homicide suspect," said King. "Specifically, he told the defendant how to get rid of a cell phone, and then the suspect was obviously arrested after lying about knowing the whereabouts of the suspect."

Latricia’s cousin says there were signs of an abusive relationship that the family tried to act on but ultimately fell short. Coming up at 11, he offers some advice for those in a potentially abusive relationship.

The Wayne County Prosecutor also says there are resources for abuse victims on the county website.