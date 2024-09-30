Suspects flee after trying to steal ATM from Warren gas station

article

Suspects got away from police after failing to steal an ATM from a Warren gas station on Monday morning.

Police were called to an Amoco gas station on Schoenherr and Groesbeck around 7:30 a.m. on reports of suspects in an SUV trying to steal an ATM with the vehicle.

The suspects fled and a chase ensued, but police eventually terminated the pursuit after several minutes.

"We believe this is a group of individuals involved in similar breakings and entering throughout the tri-county area," Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said.

Gajewski said it appears the thieves were unsuccessful at stealing the ATM but may have gotten away with a safe.

When asked if the attempted theft and chase was related to a fatal crash involving Warren police earlier in the morning, Gajewski said it was too soon to say if they were connected.

The fatal crash happened on Schoenherr just north of Eight Mile around 5 a.m. Though the circumstances of the crash are unknown, two officers are in critical condition and two other people are dead after a patrol vehicle and a Dodge Durango collided.