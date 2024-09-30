2 Warren police officers in critical condition, 2 civilians dead after crash on Schoenherr

article

Two people are dead and two Warren police officers critically hurt after a crash Monday morning.

A patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on Schoenherr just north of Eight Mile around 5 a.m. It isn't clear what led to the crash, but the front of the patrol vehicle was heavily damaged, while a Dodge Durango was flipped on its side and also badly damaged.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said one of the officers was trapped in their patrol vehicle and had to be extricated.

Police said two officers who were in the patrol vehicle are in critical condition, while two people who were in the Durango were killed. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital, where they died.

"It's a hard morning." Gajewski said.

Though the circumstances of the crash aren't known right now, Gajewski said the officers were not chasing someone at the time.

An investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected later.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates on this breaking news story.