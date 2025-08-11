Suspects ram U-Haul into marijuana processing center, led Hazel Park police on chase

The Brief A U-Haul was used by suspects to ram a hole into a pot processing center on John R. Police gave chase to the U-Haul and made two arrests after a pursuit. The guard at the Hazel Park facility said men with guns attacked him and duct-taped him.



Two suspects are in custody and four more are being sought by Hazel Park police after a wild scene where a U-Haul truck was used to crash into a marijuana center on Aug. 8.

The backstory:

A police officer was on patrol near John R and Eight Mile when she saw a cloud of debris coming from a nearby building - then saw a U-Haul truck fleeing from the location at about 1 a.m.

The officer reported that the HP Lab Group marijuana processing center at 21107 John R was broken into with a large hole in the building.

The police officer pursued the truck to I-94 where the U-Haul stopped near Newport and Camden. Suspects fled on foot with two taken into custody, police said.

Hazel Park police said additional officers arrived at the building and found a security guard who said he was kidnapped and bound with duct tape.

The security guard said he was approached by several suspects armed with guns who pulled him out of his vehicle and disarmed him.

The guard’s hands and mouth were duct-taped and he was put back into his vehicle and drove a short distance away. He got himself free and walked back to the parking lot.

Police say there were no injuries and approximately 40 THC vape cartridges were recovered.

The two individuals arrested are charged with unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony, and breaking and entering, a 10-year felony.

Police say that about four other suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information should call the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.

Photo: Hazel Park police.