Suspects seen firing shots by Detroit police are arrested after short pursuit

Three suspected gunmen were arrested by Detroit police after a brief pursuit Tuesday night.

The suspects were spotted by police firing shots from their vehicle. When Detroit police attempted to pull them over, they fled and tried to elude police, said Cmdr. Darin Szilagy.

The suspects bailed out at the southbound I-75 Service Drive at Carpenter and all three men in their 20s were arrested. DPD does not believe anyone was shot from their gunfire.

Szilagy said that one suspect was from Detroit, one from Sterling Heights and one from Warren.

"The chase was actually going quite slow it went into northeast Detroit into Hamtrack and ended here at Carpenter and I-75 where our subjects bailed out," Szilagy said. "They were circling the area at a slow speed to safely try to flee from the officers on foot."

