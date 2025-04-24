Suspects try to pour bleach down throat of man in wheelchair during violent Detroit assault, prosecutor says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and a woman are accused of an assault that left a disabled man with a cranial bleed and head fracture.
Brittany Walker, 35, and Samuel Payton 62, both of Detroit, allegedly got into an argument with the 44-year-old victim at an apartment in the 19600 block of Conant Street on the afternoon of Jan. 29.
The backstory:
That argument escalated into an assault.
During the assault, Walker and Payton are accused of trying to pour bleach down the throat of the victim, who was in a wheelchair, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cranial bleed and a left orbital wall fracture.
Both suspects were arrested and charged with numerous felonies in February. Walker was charged with torture, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault. Payton was charged with torture and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Walker and Payton's bonds were set at $1 million.
What's next:
Both suspects were bound over to Third Circuit Court last week.
The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.