Suspects try to pour bleach down throat of man in wheelchair during violent Detroit assault, prosecutor says

The Brief A Detroit man suffered a cranial bleed and head fracture during an assault earlier this year. During the crime, the suspects allegedly tried to pour bleach down the throat of the victim, who is in a wheelchair. Two Detroiters are now facing charges.



A man and a woman are accused of an assault that left a disabled man with a cranial bleed and head fracture.

Brittany Walker, 35, and Samuel Payton 62, both of Detroit, allegedly got into an argument with the 44-year-old victim at an apartment in the 19600 block of Conant Street on the afternoon of Jan. 29.

The backstory:

That argument escalated into an assault.

During the assault, Walker and Payton are accused of trying to pour bleach down the throat of the victim, who was in a wheelchair, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cranial bleed and a left orbital wall fracture.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with numerous felonies in February. Walker was charged with torture, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault. Payton was charged with torture and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Walker and Payton's bonds were set at $1 million.

What's next:

Both suspects were bound over to Third Circuit Court last week.