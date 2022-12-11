Suspects use chains, car to steal ATM from hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a theft of an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township.

The theft happened Saturday night at the Baymont Inn located at 8 Mile Road.

Police say several individuals entered the lobby and attached chains to an ATM.

A white Jeep was used to pull the ATM from the wall, police said. At this time, it is unknown how much money was in the ATM.

"This group of suspects is responsible for numerous thefts in Detroit as well as a second theft in Royal Oak Township," MSP said.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call 855-MICHTIP or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP

