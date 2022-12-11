Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field

Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field.

Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River.

Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed body. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

