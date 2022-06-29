Suspects wanted for $5K in vandalism to granite tables at San Morello Restaurant in Detroit

article

Detroit police are looking for three vandalism suspects wanted for $5,000 in damages downtown.

The three suspects knocked over and damaged nine granite tables outside at the San Morello Restaurant at the Shinola Hotel. Detroit police released surveillance camera photos of the suspects who are accused in malicious destruction of property.

If you know the whereabouts of these three suspects, please submit an anonymous tip to www.detroitrewards.tv. Please include case number 220-628-0335.

