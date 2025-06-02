SUV collides with semi-truck in Macomb County, shutting down M-53

The Brief Authorities are responding to a crash in Washington Township, outside of Metro Detroit on Monday morning. The crash happened off of M-53, involving at least one passenger vehicle and a semi-truck.



Law enforcement were at the scene of a crash in Washington Township on Monday morning.

The circumstances are still being investigated as local police survey the scene.

What we know:

Police shut down M-53 in northern Macomb County after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The status of those involved is unknown as law enforcement surveyed the wreck. Aerial footage of the scene showed a white SUV collided with the back of a tractor trailer.

The crash happened at 32 Mile in Washington Township.