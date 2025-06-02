SUV collides with semi-truck in Macomb County, shutting down M-53
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Law enforcement were at the scene of a crash in Washington Township on Monday morning.
The circumstances are still being investigated as local police survey the scene.
What we know:
Police shut down M-53 in northern Macomb County after a crash involving a semi-truck.
The status of those involved is unknown as law enforcement surveyed the wreck. Aerial footage of the scene showed a white SUV collided with the back of a tractor trailer.
The crash happened at 32 Mile in Washington Township.
The Source: The Michigan Department of Transportation released information on the crash that was used for the story.