Expand / Collapse search

SUV collides with semi-truck in Macomb County, shutting down M-53

By Jack Nissen
Published  June 2, 2025 10:50am EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Authorities are responding to a crash in Washington Township, outside of Metro Detroit on Monday morning.
    • The crash happened off of M-53, involving at least one passenger vehicle and a semi-truck.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Law enforcement were at the scene of a crash in Washington Township on Monday morning.

The circumstances are still being investigated as local police survey the scene. 

What we know:

Police shut down M-53 in northern Macomb County after a crash involving a semi-truck. 

The status of those involved is unknown as law enforcement surveyed the wreck. Aerial footage of the scene showed a white SUV collided with the back of a tractor trailer.

The crash happened at 32 Mile in Washington Township.

The Source: The Michigan Department of Transportation released information on the crash that was used for the story. 

Car crashesTrafficMacomb CountyCrime and Public Safety