SUV crashes into Canton Walmart ending up inside store, several injured

An SUV crashed through an entrance at the Canton Walmart on Ford Road at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say that several people inside received injuries with many transported by rescue units from surrounding cities, including Canton.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and the circumstances are still unclear.

Witness video showed the SUV in the middle of the store, near the dinnerware aisle. A trail of debris and collapsed shelves and run-down displays could be seen inside around the vehicle.

The vehicle appears to be a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee according to social media posts from the scene.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.