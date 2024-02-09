SUVs, cars, and trucks available at Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions in February

Whether you're looking for a new car, truck, SUV or even motorcycle, there are plenty to choose from at this month's upcoming Detroit police auctions.

The Detroit Police Department hosts several abandoned vehicle auctions a month with numerous options.

On Monday for instance, a Harley Davidson FLT motorcycle is available, as well as a 2007 Ford Mustang, a pair of Jeep Wranglers as well as a number of pickup trucks.

On Tuesday, vehicles listed vary from a 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and 2006 BMW 3 Series to a 1964 Chevrolet Impala and 1986 Ford Grand Marquis.

Here's what to know:

Cash only

DPD reserves the right to refuse any bid

Bids over $2500.00 requires a license for the deposit

Successful bidder must have a valid Driver’s License

Successful bidder must have money on hand

Vehicles re-keyed at bidder expense

Successful bidder is responsible for the removal of vehicle by 3 p.m. of the day of the auction, or storage fees will be applied.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

DPD vehicle auction schedule:

Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. held at Bobby's Towing, at 10401 Lyndon Street in Detroit.

Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. held at the Detroit Police Department Grand River Lot, 10750 Grand River in Detroit.

Feb, 14 at 10 a.m. held at the DPD Grand River Lot

Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. held at ABA Impound, 14201 Joy Road, Detroit

Feb, 23 at 9 a.m. held at 7D's Towing, 5700 E. Nevada, Detroit.