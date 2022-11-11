SUVs stolen at Metro Airport parking garage after crashing through gate

A brazen car theft was caught on camera at the Detroit Metro Airport parking garage in front of the McNamara Terminal.

The SUV's owner, Randall Allman, is still processing what happened.

"It’s disappointing," Allman said. "When you pay handsomely to take your car, and it’s indoors, it is covered, secure, and supposedly lit and all that, and you come back and your car is not there."

Allman says the car was stolen between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. last Friday when he and his wife took a trip to Florida.

They returned Monday to discover it missing. They filed a police report that evening and learned that because the thief drove right through the parking barrier arm, security initially filed a report for an unpaid parking bill.

"By that time the car is long gone it’s probably on a container going somewhere to be sold overseas or it’s probably in parts," Allman said.

He believes this was a planned, well-coordinated effort - because another vehicle was stolen at the same time as his.

Police say this is still an active investigation and are working to get to the bottom of what happened.

"I’d hate to see it happen to other people that they go in there looking to have a great time, and they come home, and all of a sudden the worst has happened," he said.

FOX 2 spoke to some travelers who said they weren't worried about security at the airport garage,

"We’re comfortable parking. It happens, but I’ve never had my car stolen," said Bill Wortz.

The Wayne County Airport Authority released a statement saying in part:

"…It appears the suspect followed a paying customer out of the garage. The suspect is now in custody in another jurisdiction. At this time, the vehicle has not been recovered. We do want our customers to know safety and security remains our top priority at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Patrols of the parking decks are continuing. Also, we’re working with area law enforcement in a coordinated effort to address stolen vehicles at DTW, as well as across southeast Michigan."

Security video still of Randall Allman's black SUV being stolen.



