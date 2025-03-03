Swan Boat Club crash trial: Jury selection to begin in Marshella Chidester's murder case

The Brief Jury selection begins Monday March 3 in the Swan Boat Club trial. Marshella Chidester is accused of driving drunk and crashing through the wall of the club, killing two young children during a birthday party. Authorities said she had a BAC of .18 but her attorneys argue her sample was improperly handled.



Jury selection begins Monday morning in the trial of Marshella Chidester, who is facing murder charges for last year's deadly Swan Boat Club crash.

Court is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. We will not be allowed to stream or record jury selection but will update this story on Monday. Follow along with live updates below.

The trial is taking place in Monroe County Circuit Court after a request from Chidester's attorney to move the case was denied.

2 kids killed in boat club crash

The backstory:

Two children, 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, were killed after a vehicle barreled through the Swan Boat Club during a birthday party on April 20, 2024.

According to authorities, Chidester, 67, had a BAC of .18 when she drove her vehicle into the Berlin Township club.

Chidester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

After the crash, Chidester told deputies that she didn't remember it happening. When asked how she was feeling on a scale of 0-10, with zero being sober and 10 being passed out drunk, Chidester responded that she was at seven. She was also heard telling the deputy that she "wouldn't want to drive," when asked if she felt she was OK to drive.

A deputy who testified during her preliminary exam said that Chidester failed several field sobriety tests, couldn't maintain her balance, had watery, bloodshot eyes, and smelled like alcohol.

Chidester told authorities that she had drunk one glass of wine at a nearby bar early in the day, a fact her attorney Bill Colovos said was confirmed during a search at that bar.

She also told the deputy that she had a seizure the month before the crash and was hospitalized for several days.

Marshella Chidester's defense

What they're saying:

Colovos has maintained that the crash was a result of Chidester's medical condition, not alcohol. He has also argued that her blood sample was not properly handled and thus should not be admitted as evidence.

"It's based upon that they had faulty, when they took the blood, when they were supposed to preserve the blood, when they transported the blood, and when the blood was tested, all of it was faulty," he said.

According to Colovos, the blood was allegedly not properly preserved and stored, which can cause it to ferment.

"It wasn't preserved properly by statute, by law," he said. "We really wish it would have been done right because then it would have showed what her real blood alcohol level was."

Colovos said the basis for his request comes from evidence presented during Chidester's preliminary examination last year. According to Colovos, an officer who handled the blood sample testified that he did not shake it after adding a preservative.

"He was supposed to shake it because that preservative is what keeps it from being instead of a .02 turns into a .18. if the preservative is not shaken," Colovos said in court Friday.

Colovos filed a motion requesting not to have the BAC results presented during trial.

The other side:

The prosecution argued that any concerns about BAC should be argued at trial. Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Daniel White agreed.

After the motion to suppress the BAC was denied, Colovos requested that the issue be addressed before jurors are in the courtroom. White declined this request.

The BAC is expected to be a big part of the trial, with Colovos previously saying that he will have an expert testify about how the blood sample was handled.

How to watch Marshella Chidester's trial

The judge is not allowing Chidester's trial to be streamed. FOX 2 will publish the video of the trial at the conclusion of each day.

