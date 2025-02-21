Swan Boat Club crash trial: Judge to decide if Marshella Chidester's BAC is admissible in court

article

The Brief Marshella Chidester's lawyer claims her blood sample was not properly handled, so her BAC should not be allowed in court during her trial. According to authorities, the 67-year-old had a BAC of . 18 when she crashed into the Swan Boat Club, killing two children. Her attorney argues that the crash was a result of a medical condition, not drinking.



As Marshella Chidester's trial date nears, a Monroe County judge will decide if her blood alcohol test results can be used in court.

Chidester will be in court Friday morning for a motion hearing concerning her BAC when she crashed into the Swan Boat Club.

The backstory:

Chidester, 67, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury after the April 20, 2024, crash that killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips.

According to authorities, Chidester had a BAC of .18 when she drove her vehicle into the Monroe County club while a birthday party was being held.

However, her attorney, Bill Colovos, argues that her BAC results were tainted, and thus should not be admissible evidence.

"It's based upon that they had faulty, when they took the blood, when they were supposed to preserve the blood, when they transported the blood, and when the blood was tested, all of it was faulty," he said.

According to Colovos, the blood was allegedly not properly preserved and stored, which can cause it to ferment.

"It wasn't preserved properly by statute, by law," he said. "We really wish it would have been done right because then it would have showed what her real blood alcohol level was."

He also maintains that the crash was caused by a medical condition. According to Colovos, Chidester had been experiencing seizures since November 2023, was taking medication for the condition, and needed to stop driving for several months during the fall before the crash due to seizures.

Big picture view:

Though blood tests are considered more accurate than breath tests, how blood samples are handled can have an impact on the results of testing.

In court Friday, Colovos must prove that the blood sample was not preserved after it was taken. This could be done by having an expert analyze the blood and testify.

Dig deeper:

Video from security cameras at Chidester's home, which is next to the club, showed her slowly walking out of her house and backing into another vehicle just before crashing into the building.

In addition to the BAC results, Chidester told deputies that she didn't remember it happening. When asked how she was feeling on a scale of 0-10, with zero being sober and 10 being passed out drunk, Chidester responded that she was at seven. She was also heard telling the deputy that she "wouldn't want to drive," when asked if she felt she was OK to drive.

A deputy who testified during her preliminary exam said that Chidester failed several field sobriety tests, couldn't maintain her balance, had watery, bloodshot eyes, and smelled like alcohol.

Chidester told authorities that she had drunk one glass of wine at a nearby bar early in the day, a fact Colovos said was confirmed during a search at that bar.

A motion to suppress video of Chidester speaking to deputies in the parking lot of the boat club after the crash was previously denied.

What's next:

After a judge decides if the BAC is admissible in court, Chidester heads to trial.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on March 3.

Colovos has been fighting to delay the trial so that Chidester's doctor, Ram Garg, can testify. Garg is currently in the middle of his own legal case for allegedly operating a pill mill, and he has invoked his Fifth Amendment rights while the case is pending.

His request to push the trial has been denied by both Monroe County Circuit Court judge adn the Michigan Court of Appeals.