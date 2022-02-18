Swartz Creek school officials create Adele remix to announce snow day

Students in the Swartz Creek Community Schools District found out about Friday's snow day through a staff rendition of Adele's "Hello."

The district's parody "Due to Snow" features Superintendent Ben Mainka and Swartz Creek High School principal Jim Kitchen belting verses about the school closure to the popular song.

"Hello from the other side. I see you've called a thousand times to beg for a snow day, so we can sing our song," is just one of the lines from the song that included a music video.

The video also used shots from the district's version of "Old Town Road" it used to announce the new school year in 2019. Mainka and Kitchen have also made their own versions of "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 and "Let It Go" from Frozen.