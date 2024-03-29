Sweet 16: Fans gather in Detroit for NCAA Midwest Regional

March Madness is in Motown, with the Sweet 16 Midwest region being hosted in Little Caesars Arena on Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Purdue Boilermakers played against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, while the Creighton Bluejays faced the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Vols fans hung out at an alumni party at the Tin Roof bar in downtown Detroit. For many, it’s the ultimate homecoming.

"It’s so much fun. Having a blast. We go to school in Tennessee, but I’m originally from Detroit, so seeing everyone here is so fun," said Kylie Stackpole, a Tenessee Vols supporter.

There were loads of Purdue fans in the mix too, and their literal road to the sweet 16 was much shorter.

"It’s a four-hour drive from west Lafayette and that’s like nothing. That’s like right next to your house for Purdue fans," one fan said. "You can’t rattle us. There’s no away games for Purdue."

Supporters of the Big Ten’s top team in men’s basketball this year have the perfect outlook for each game.

Related article

"It’s super exciting. We are so happy to be here. We love the city. We are from Indianapolis, and we have a son who is on the team, so we are really, really pumped to be here," said Kari Waddell, the mother of a Purdue player.

FOX 2 ran into some Zags as well, who find themselves wooed by that classic Detroit hospitality.

"It’s a very nice city. Everybody is very friendly. It’s my first visit. I love Detroit!" a Gonzaga supporter said.