Taco Bell pulls seasoned ground beef from select stores over possible metal shavings contamination

article

Taco Bell has voluntarily recalled over 2 million pounds of their seasoned beef due to quality concerns.

On Saturday, Taco Bell told a limited number of restaurants across 21 states to stop serving seasoned beef, and instead ask customers to try chicken or steak as the beef did not meet quality standards, Associated Press reports.

"The problem was discovered when a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item," the company wrote in a press release. "To ensure the safety of our guests, the company immediately partnered with the supplier to shut down the supply chain, remove the product from restaurants and distribution centers and notify the USDA."

The restaurant locations affected are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio among others, though the company did not confirm the number of stores.

Those who arrived at the fast-food chain hungering for a fix of seasoned ground beef over the weekend were not pleased, according to Twitter.

It has not been reported when the ground beef will return to stores.

In a statement to Fox News, the fast food chain stated they are working to replenish the supply.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” said Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.