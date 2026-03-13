Metro Detroit power outages: How to check the DTE map as high winds blow through area

The Brief Southeast Michigan is under a High Wind Warning until late Friday. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph are expected. Pockets of power outages have already popped up around Metro Detroit, with more likely.



Power outages are steadily increasing around Metro Detroit amid a High Wind Warning in Southeast Michigan.

This warning remains in effect for Washtenaw, Oakland, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Monroe, Wayne, and Macomb counties until 10 p.m. Friday.

Winds will be 20-30 mph, with gusts of 50-60 mph expected. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, several pockets of power outages have popped up around the region, with DTE reporting that more than 13,000 customers are in the dark.

Check the DTE outage map here.

What to do if you see a downed power line

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.