Tall ships return for Detroit Sail Festival Aug. 7-10

The Brief The Detroit Sail Festival runs from Aug. 7 to 10 on the waterfront downtown. The event offers private and public tours of the historic tall boats.



Grab the family and head to the Detroit Riverfront. The Tall Ships are back after being away for more than two decades.

The backstory:

The Detroit Sail festival runs from Aug. 7 to 10 downtown.

The event offers private and public tours of these majestic vessels and multiple vantage points to view the ships.

John Jamian is the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and says the last event drew a million spectators to see the 20 historic ships.

"I hope people come down and they see a piece of Detroit history," he said. "We always talk about the automobile capital, but it only happened because of our waterway and our ships.

"I hope people see these incredible ships and what it was like to sail on them and to be able to climb onboard with them is incredible."

For more information on the event, go to the website HERE.